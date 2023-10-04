Reps Urge IGP, others to secure release of 7 abducted NYSC members

The House of Representatives has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, and other security agencies to secure the safe release of…

The House of Representatives has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, and other security agencies to secure the safe release of the seven National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members abducted by bandits.

This followed the adoption of a motion moved by Unyime Idem (PDP, Akwa Ibom) and eight others at the Plenary on Tuesday.

Presenting the motion, Idem recalled that eight corps members from Akwa Ibom State were abducted on August 17 by gunmen in Zamfara State while on their way to their Place of Primary Assignment (PPA) and their abductors had demanded N200 million.

He added, “In May 2023, seven corps members were kidnapped in Rivers State on their way from the orientation camp in Ondo State and released after paying ransom.

“The incident accounts for the many other corps members who have had to go through the traumatic experience of abduction in the course of their service to the nation.”

He said the events could mar the core objective of the NYSC.

