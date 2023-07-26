Reps urge FG to address flooding in Bauchi, Kano, Osun

The House of Representatives Tuesday urged the federal government to address flooding in Bauchi, Kano and Osun communities. This followed the adoption of three separate…

The House of Representatives Tuesday urged the federal government to address flooding in Bauchi, Kano and Osun communities.

This followed the adoption of three separate motions by Adamu Ibrahim Gamawa, Muhammed Bello Shehu and Adewale Morufu Adebayo representing Gamawa, Fagge and Irepodun/Orolu/ Olorunda/Osogbo Federal Constituencies of Bauchi, Kano and Osun States respectively.

Gamawa said torrential rainfall had resulted in flash floods within Gamawa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State leaving property damaged and many residents displaced.

Similarly, Shehu said, Kwarin Gogau, Zungeru Road, Kwakwaci, Darirawa, Sabon Birni, Alfa, Tudun Bojuwa, Alasawa, Jaba, Kwarin Akuya and Kwakwaci II all in Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State were facing severe and destructive environmental degradation and poverty as a result of erosion and floods.

On his part, Adebayo said four communities in Irepodun/Orolu/Olorunda/Osogbo Federal Constituency had witnessed rain disaster in the past 15 years as property worth millions of naira were destroyed and many people displaced.

The House urged the National Emergency Management Agency, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and other relevant agencies to provide relief assistance to the affected communities within the federal constituencies.

It also urged the Ministry of Works and Housing, in collaboration with the Federal Road Maintenance Agency to commence immediate rehabilitation of the Gamawa-Azare and Zaki Highways to prevent further disaster and deterioration.

Meanwhile, the House also Tuesday urged the federal government to dredge the Goronyo Dam in Sokoto State to avert flooding and water shortage during dry the season.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Bashiru Usman Gorau who said the report by the Ministry of Environment released on July 5 had indicated that Goronyo community was one of the communities prone to flooding due to heavy rainfall expected.

