Reps to probe ‘mismanagement’ of N183.9bn COVID-19 intervention funds

The House of Representatives has mandated its Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to investigate how the N183.9 billion appropriated or disbursed as COVID-19 intervention funds to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government from 2020 to 2022 was spent.

This followed the adoption of a motion moved by a member, Zakari Dauda Nyampa, at the plenary on Tuesday.

Presenting the motion, the lawmaker said, Federal Government of Nigeria initiated several measures including budgetary provisions as well as funding from international donor agencies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, “A sum of N83.9 billion was appropriated for the COVID-19 response in the 2020 Appropriation Act as well as another sum of over N100 billion naira as intervention funds through supplementary budget and international donor agencies.

“The Auditor-General’s report and other sources reveal that significant funds for COVID-19 palliatives and international donations were diverted and unaccounted for by various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government”.

He expressed concern that, lack of proper accountability of funds allocated for COVID-19 intervention by the Federal Government and global donor agencies could potentially lead to negative economic ratings and loss of opportunities for Nigeria.

The House adopted the motion and directed its Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to investigate and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

