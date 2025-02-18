✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Reps to probe INEC over delay in conducting bye-elections

house of reps
house of reps
    By Itodo Daniel Sule 
The House of Representatives on Tuesday mandated its committee on Electoral Matters to investigate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the delay in conducting election to fill vacant seats in the national and state assemblies.
The House also mandated the committee to summon the leadership of INEC to provide detailed explanations behind the delay and the steps taken to rectify the situation, and report back within four weeks for further legislative actions.
This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep Jafaru Leko.
Moving his motion, the lawmaker noted that INEC, established pursuant to Section 153(f) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), is the sole body vested with the responsibility of conducting elections for the federal and state elections including the area councils in the Federal Capital Territory.
He further noted that Sections 47 and 90 of the Constitution, (as amended), outlines the Establishment of the National Assembly and the state Houses of Assembly, ensuring the right of citizens to be represented in
the federal and state legislative bodies.
He said since the 2023 general and subsequent elections, there have been instances of resignations, deaths, or appointments of former members of both the national and state assemblies to executive positions, leading to vacancies.
He said Section 68 of the Constitution provides for the cessation and vacation of seats of the National Assembly, while Section 76(2) stresses the need for a bye-election to be conducted not later than one
month after the vacancy occurs.
He said upon the declaration of these seats as vacant, INEC is obligated, under the provisions of Section 76(2), to conduct bye-elections to fill the vacant positions and ensure proper representation of the affected constituencies.
He expressed concern that the continued vacancy of these seats, without holding timely bye-elections, results in the disenfranchisement of the affected citizens, which he said constitutes a violation of the constitutional principles of representation and deprives the electorate of their right to adequate representation.
Leko said the inaction by INEC sets a dangerous precedent, where compliance with the Constitution and electoral laws become optional rather than mandatory.
The House mandated its Committee on Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.
Daily Trust reports that there are seven vacant positions in the National Assembly comprising five in the House of Representatives and two in the Senate.
The seats from the House include Edo, Oyo, Kaduna, Ogun and Jigawa states, while the two Senate seats are vacant in Edo and Anambra states.
While two of the seats became vacant as a result of the last governorship election in Edo State, the other five seats became vacant as a result of the deaths of the elected lawmakers.
Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo and his deputy, Denis Idahosa, were members of the National Assembly representing Edo Central and Ovia Federal Constituency in the Senate and the House of Representatives respectively.
Other seats were left vacant by the deaths of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (Anambra South), Isa Dogonyaro (Jigawa State), Ekene Abubakar Adams (Kaduna State)  Olaide Akinremi (Oyo) and Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga (Ogun State).
Sponsored

Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!

SPONSOR AD

Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories