Reps to probe INEC over delay in conducting bye-elections

The House of Representatives on Tuesday mandated its committee on Electoral Matters to investigate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the delay in conducting election to fill vacant seats in the national and state assemblies.

The House also mandated the committee to summon the leadership of INEC to provide detailed explanations behind the delay and the steps taken to rectify the situation, and report back within four weeks for further legislative actions.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep Jafaru Leko.

Moving his motion, the lawmaker noted that INEC, established pursuant to Section 153(f) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), is the sole body vested with the responsibility of conducting elections for the federal and state elections including the area councils in the Federal Capital Territory.

He further noted that Sections 47 and 90 of the Constitution, (as amended), outlines the Establishment of the National Assembly and the state Houses of Assembly, ensuring the right of citizens to be represented in

the federal and state legislative bodies.

He said since the 2023 general and subsequent elections, there have been instances of resignations, deaths, or appointments of former members of both the national and state assemblies to executive positions, leading to vacancies.

He said Section 68 of the Constitution provides for the cessation and vacation of seats of the National Assembly, while Section 76(2) stresses the need for a bye-election to be conducted not later than one

month after the vacancy occurs.

He said upon the declaration of these seats as vacant, INEC is obligated, under the provisions of Section 76(2), to conduct bye-elections to fill the vacant positions and ensure proper representation of the affected constituencies.

He expressed concern that the continued vacancy of these seats, without holding timely bye-elections, results in the disenfranchisement of the affected citizens, which he said constitutes a violation of the constitutional principles of representation and deprives the electorate of their right to adequate representation.

Leko said the inaction by INEC sets a dangerous precedent, where compliance with the Constitution and electoral laws become optional rather than mandatory.

The House mandated its Committee on Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.

Daily Trust reports that there are seven vacant positions in the National Assembly comprising five in the House of Representatives and two in the Senate.

The seats from the House include Edo, Oyo, Kaduna, Ogun and Jigawa states, while the two Senate seats are vacant in Edo and Anambra states.

While two of the seats became vacant as a result of the last governorship election in Edo State, the other five seats became vacant as a result of the deaths of the elected lawmakers.

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo and his deputy, Denis Idahosa, were members of the National Assembly representing Edo Central and Ovia Federal Constituency in the Senate and the House of Representatives respectively.

Other seats were left vacant by the deaths of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (Anambra South), Isa Dogonyaro (Jigawa State), Ekene Abubakar Adams (Kaduna State) Olaide Akinremi (Oyo) and Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga (Ogun State).