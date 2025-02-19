Reps to probe INEC over delay in conducting by-elections

The House of Representatives on Tuesday directed its Committee on Electoral Matters to investigate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the delay in conducting by-elections to fill vacant seats in the national and state assemblies.

The House also mandated the committee to summon INEC’s leadership to explain the reasons for the delay and the steps being taken to address the situation. The committee is expected to report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

This resolution followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Jafaru Leko.

In his motion, Leko noted that since the 2023 general elections, several national and state assembly seats have become vacant due to resignations, deaths, or appointments of former lawmakers to executive positions.

He argued that INEC’s inaction sets a dangerous precedent, making compliance with constitutional and electoral laws appear optional rather than mandatory.

Seven seats currently vacant in N/Assembly

Daily Trust reports that seven seats in the National Assembly are currently vacant—five in the House of Representatives and two in the Senate.

The vacant House seats are in Edo, Oyo, Kaduna, Ogun and Jigawa states, while the Senate vacancies are in Edo and Anambra states.

Two of these seats became vacant following the last governorship election in Edo State, while the remaining five were left vacant due to the deaths of sitting lawmakers.

Edo State governor, Monday Okpebholo and his deputy, Denis Idahosa, were formerly National Assembly members representing Edo Central in the Senate and Ovia Federal Constituency in the House, respectively.

Other vacant seats were held by the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (Anambra South), Isa Dogonyaro (Jigawa), Ekene Abubakar Adams (Kaduna), Olaide Akinremi (Oyo) and Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga (Ogun).