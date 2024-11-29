Reps to hold national dialogue on LG autonomy next week

The House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution has announced plans to hold a national dialogue on local government autonomy on December 2.

Deputy Speaker of the House and Chairman of the Committee, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, disclosed this during a brief meeting of the panel at the National Assembly complex. Kalu noted that the dialogue, which will be held in Abuja, would provide a vital platform for consolidating ideas and strategies to enhance the independence of local government administration in Nigeria, a critical aspect of ongoing constitutional review efforts.

In addition to the national dialogue, Kalu revealed that the committee would conduct other public engagements, including discussions on tax reforms as they relate to constitutional amendments and consultations with political parties.

As part of its broader agenda, the committee plans to commence zonal public hearings in January 2025. These hearings, which will take place in 12 states representing the six geopolitical zones, aim to gather input from a wide range of stakeholders.

The selected states for the hearings are: Gombe and Borno (North East), Nasarawa and Niger (North Central), Kaduna and Sokoto (North West), Enugu and Imo (South East), Bayelsa and Cross River (South-South), and Lagos and Ondo (South West).

Kalu emphasised that these engagements would further consolidate efforts to achieve a constitutional framework that reflects the aspirations of Nigerians.