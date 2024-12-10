Reps to FG: Take urgent action against XEC COVID-19 Variant

The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to take immediate and proactive measures to prevent the spread of the XEC COVID-19 variant in Nigeria.

The House called on the Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and other relevant agencies to intensify surveillance at all international borders and entry points.

The call followed the adoption of an urgent public importance raised by Hon. Unyime Idem, representing Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal Constituency, during a recent plenary session.

SPONSOR AD

Hon. Idem in his motion highlighted the significant threat posed by the XEC variant, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified as a “variant under monitoring.”

He noted that the new strain, a hybrid of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant, has demonstrated increased infectiousness and the potential to evade immune responses.

He said since its first detection in May 2024, the XEC variant had spread to 43 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Denmark, infecting over 600 people.

The lawmaker expressed grave concerns over the strain’s potential impact on Nigeria, particularly as Africa grapples with limited testing and sequencing capabilities.

Idem said the recent detection of an index case in Botswana involving a European traveller underscored the urgent need for Nigeria to bolster its defence.

He warned that the upcoming festive season, characterised by heightened travel activities, could exacerbate the risk of the virus spreading within the country.

The House acknowledged the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare’s efforts to activate heightened alert systems but stressed the need for more robust and coordinated actions.

The House in adopting the motion said measures such as deploying thermal scanners, infrared thermometers, and trained personnel for screening as well as quarantine to detect potential cases early should be activated.

Additionally, the lawmakers emphasised the importance of public sensitisation.

The House tasked the NCDC and health authorities to raise awareness about the XEC variant, its symptoms, and preventive measures.

Health authorities were also directed to activate heightened monitoring systems to promptly report suspected cases.

The House mandated its Committees on Healthcare Services, Specialty Healthcare, and Health Institutions to ensure compliance.