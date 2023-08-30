Reps summons AGF, CBN, others over ‘non-remittance’ of NHF contributions

The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating alleged non-remittance of contributions to the National Housing Fund (NHF) and its utilisation from 2011 till date yesterday…

The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating alleged non-remittance of contributions to the National Housing Fund (NHF) and its utilisation from 2011 till date yesterday asked the acting governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Folashodun Shonubi and the Account General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein to appear before it tomorrow.

The chairman of the committee, Dachung Musa Bagos, issued the summon after the appearance of the director in charge of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System in the AGF Office, Emma James Deko.

Also invited were operators of the four payment gateway systems engaged by the government for the NHF remittance, including Remita, E-Tranzact, Nigeria Interbank Payment System (NIPS) and GIF.

They were summoned to give details of the deductions and remittances made by Nigerian workers from 684 MDAs covered by IPPIS in respect of the NHF.

Bagos said, “We want to get to the root of this matter; why FMBN has not been able to address the issue of housing deficit, especially regarding Nigerian workers. But until we get the required information, we cannot hold the FMBN.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...