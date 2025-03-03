Reps summon NUPRC boss, others over petitions

The House of Representatives committee on Public Petitions has invited the Managing Director of Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to appear before it on Tuesday over a petition bothering on unsatisfactory performance in the discharge of its statutory functions.

Chooks Oko, the Senior Legislative Aide to the Speaker/Head, Media, in a statement on Monday, said the invitation was based on the petition by a non governmental organisation, Obasi Phearson Help Foundation.

The committee warned that if the MD failed to appear in person, it might have no option than to order his arrest, “just as the agency runs the risk of having the case decided based on the evidence provided by the petitioners”

“When we invite people to appear before us, most of them fail to realise that they are being offered a chance of fair hearing as we always strive to ensure that only justice is served. Answering to such calls form part of the duty public officers owe the citizens of this country ” Mike Etaba, Chairman of the Committee said.

In a related development, the Committee frowned at the continued absence of the Head of Service of the Federation in a case involving one Denja Abdullahi claiming unjust, unlawful and premature retirement from public service.

The committee warned that it would have no option than to request the Inspector General of Police to bring her to the next hearing of the matter.

Similarly, the committee summoned the Minister of Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development over a complaint of land trespass and damage of property by one Sayeed Mohammed Shuabi.

The committee noted that the minister was yet to appear before it despite several invitations.

“This is highly unacceptable and a negation of what the President has been telling his Ministers. We’ll escalate the matter if he fails to show up at the next hearing ” the Chairman concluded.