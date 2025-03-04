Reps speaker seeks UK support for gender inclusion in governance

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has called on the United Kingdom Parliament to support Nigeria’s efforts in advancing gender inclusion through constitutional reforms.

He made the appeal while hosting a delegation of British parliamentarians on Monday, emphasising that the 10th House is committed to achieving gender balance in politics and governance.

Speaker Abbas highlighted ongoing legislative efforts to institutionalise gender equity, including proposed amendments to reserve 33% of parliamentary seats for women and allocate 30% of non-elective positions across all tiers of government to women.

The speaker noted the historic diversity of the 10th House, which, for the first time, has representatives from seven political parties. He also emphasised that gender and youth representation are legislative priorities, as reflected in the establishment of four standing committees dedicated to women and youth affairs.

“We have ensured that no female representative is without a key leadership position in the House, empowering them to advocate for women’s inclusion in governance,” he stated.

He acknowledged the challenges in securing legislative approval for gender-inclusive bills and urged the UK Parliament to provide strategic support in navigating the legislative process.

Leader of the British delegation, Nigeria-born MP Kate Osamor, commended Speaker Abbas for prioritising gender diversity and inclusivity. She reiterated the UK’s commitment to deepening parliamentary ties with Nigeria and exploring ways to enhance gender representation in governance.

The visit also featured discussions on Nigeria’s legislative structure, with both sides exchanging insights on parliamentary best practices.