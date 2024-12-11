Reps’ Southern caucus open to consultation on tax reform bills

The Southern caucus in the House of Representatives on Tuesday welcomed the tax reform bills, saying it is open to consultation and dialogue on the proposed legislations.

The four tax reform bills sent to the National Assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have been generating controversies, with northern lawmakers opposing the proposed legislations.

Leader of the Southern caucus in the House, Nicholas Mutu (Delta PDP), at a press conference in Abuja, said members of the caucus have met and welcomed the proposed bills, saying they are open to dialogue.

Also speaking, a member of the Southern caucus, Frederick Agbedi (PDP, Bayelsa) said they have received the bill and will continue further dialogue on them.

While speaking on the controversy over the bill, Agbedi said it was the responsibility of the National Assembly to receive proposals of any sort from either the executive or the individual bills.

He said once received, such proposals are allowed to go through the House procedures and processes after which the public is invited to make their inputs.

He said there was no need to play to the gallery on the proposed tax reform bills.

Rep Babajimi Benson (Lagos, APC) on his part, said they will abide by the rule of law and not “rule of man” in consideration of the tax bills.

Meanwhile, the Arewa Think Tank has condemned efforts by mischief-makers to create a rift between the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and president’s initiatives to strengthen Nigeria’s revenue generation.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, the convener of the northern group, warned that these mischief-makers were misleading the public about the commission’s stance.

“It is clear that the proposed bills will significantly bolster the Commission’s efforts and the nation’s capacity for domestic revenue mobilisation. They will help integrate untapped revenue sources, including contributions from the informal sector, into the tax net,” Yakubu said.

He further noted that the reforms would enhance Nigeria’s revenue-to-GDP ratio, positioning the country more favourably among nations with high fiscal performance.

Similarly, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris has emphasised that the ongoing public debates on the tax reform bills are critical components of democratic governance, as policy formulation and debates are inseparable.

The minister spoke in Abuja yesterday when he received the management of the Progressives Institute, led by the Director General, Dr. Lanre Adedayo, on a courtesy visit to his office.

Idris, in a statement signed by his Media Special Assistant, Rabiu Ibrahim, said constructive engagement with stakeholders and the public on any policy of the government would ensure that policies were well-aligned with the needs and aspirations of citizens.

He emphasised that the tax reform proposed by President Tinubu was not intended to place any part of the country at a disadvantage, rather, designed to promote inclusive growth and stimulate economic activities across the nation, in line with President Tinubu’s commitment to equitable development and prosperity for all Nigerians.

He encouraged Nigerians to actively participate in discussions on government policies, as their contributions are invaluable in strengthening the nation’s democratic process.

Idris said the reforms that the president instituted were bold and tough but the surest way to fulfill his campaign promise of promoting progress and prosperity for all Nigerians.

He expressed delight that so far, Nigerians are beginning to see the benefits of the reforms, especially through the recent positive indices provided by the National Bureau of Statistics on the performance of the economy.

By Itodo Daniel Sule, Maureen Onochie & Al-Mustapha Mustapha