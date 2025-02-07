Reps seek life sentence for fake drugs producers, importers

The House of Representatives has urged the Attorney General of the Federation to propose amendments to existing laws with a view to imposing stricter penalties, including life imprisonment for those involved in the production and importation of fake drugs and significant fines for businesses found guilty of dealing in counterfeit goods.

This followed a resolution on a motion of urgent public importance moved by Rep. Tolani Shagaya at the plenary on Thursday.

It called on the federal government to declare a state of emergency on the menace of distribution and sales of fake, substandard or expired drugs and food products in the country.

SPONSOR AD

While presenting the motion on the floor of the House, he said the alarming increase in the production, importation and distribution of fake and substandard goods, drugs, food and beverages across Nigeria posed significant threats to public health, national security and economic stability.

He said, “NAFDAC recently seized counterfeit food and pharmaceutical products worth over ₦5 billion in a raid at the Cemetery Market in Aba, Abia State, highlighting the widespread nature of this menace.

“Nigeria suffers economic losses of approximately ₦15 trillion annually due to counterfeit and substandard goods, as reported by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON). The unchecked proliferation of fake products not only jeopardizes consumer safety but also discourages genuine investment in the food and pharmaceutical industries.

“Despite existing regulations, weak enforcement mechanisms, corruption, and the absence of stringent penalties for offenders have emboldened perpetrators to continue endangering public health.

“The current legal framework does not provide sufficient deterrence, as offenders often return to the illicit trade due to lenient fines and bailable sentences, allowing them to operate with impunity.

“A national state of emergency is necessary to intensify enforcement efforts, strengthen regulatory Institutions, and impose stricter sanctions on perpetrators”.

The House adopted the motion and urged the federal government to strengthen the capacity of regulatory agencies, particularly NAFDAC and Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the Nigerian Customs Service by providing adequate funding, modern equipment and advanced technology for effective surveillance, detection and enforcement.