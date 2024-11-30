✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Reps reschedule special session on tax reform bills

    By Balarabe Alkassim

The House of Representatives has rescheduled the Special Session on Tax Reform Bills slated for Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

This is contained in an internal memo sent to members of the House, signed by the House Clerk, Dr Yahaya Danzaria on Saturday.

It reads, “I am directed by the House Leadership to inform all Honourable Members that the Special Session, initially scheduled for Tuesday, 3rd December, 2024, to discuss all the Tax Reform Bills, has been postponed to a later date.

“This rescheduling is due to the need for further and broader consultations with all relevant stakeholders.

“A new date and venue for the session will be communicated in due course. We regret any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding”.

