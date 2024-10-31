Reps rename Niger Delta C’ttee after Tinubu creates new ministry

The House of Representatives has renamed its Committee on Niger Delta to House Committee on Regional Development.

Speaker Abbas Tajuddeen announced the change as approved by the leadership of the House on Wednesday.

The Committee on Niger Delta is chaired by Rep. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, the daughter of former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori.

The change of name was necessitated by the decision of President Bola Ahmed to put all regional development Commissions under the newly created Ministry of Regional Development.

Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) would be placed under the new ministry alongside the North East Development Commission (NEDC), North West Development Commission (NWDC), South East Development Commission (SEDC), South West Development Commission (SEDC) and others.

The Speaker also announced that the House would go on a recess from Monday, November 4 to Monday, November 11, 2024.

He informed that plenary would resume on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

According to him, the long recess was to allow members perform critical oversight of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government to ensure proper accountability for and on behalf of the Nigerian people.

Speaker Abbas urged the MDAs to cooperate with the visiting members in compliance with the Nigerian Constitution.