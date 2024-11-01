Reps reject call to restore Niger Delta ministry

The House of Representatives on Thursday rejected a motion that sought to restore the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

The motion, which was sponsored by Rep. Oboku Oforji (PDP-Bayelsa), was dropped following Speaker Tajudeen Abbas’ announcement that the President was willing to sign the South-South Development Commission Bill.

Abbas told the House that he got the President’s assurances over the bill in a meeting, saying that the motion had been overtaken by events.

The Majority Leader of the House, Rep. Julius Ihonvbere (APC-Edo) said that the issues contained in the motion were germane.

He, however, said that the conversion of the Niger Delta Development Ministry to that of Ministry of Regional Development will not in any way deny the Niger Delta region of its due development.

According to him, it will reduce its impact in the region, but it had only broadened its scope to develop other regions.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu had on Oct. 24, scraped the ministry and replaced it with the Ministry of Regional Development.

The change expanded the mandate of the new ministry to encompass developmental activities in all the six geo-political zones in the country. (NAN)