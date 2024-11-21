Reps reject bill to create 6-year single term for President, Governors

The House of Representatives has rejected the second reading of a bill seeking to provide a single term of six years for president and governors.

It was rejected by the House at the plenary on Thursday.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere and 33 others.

It also seeks to provide that, all elections should be held on the same day as well as other provisions.

It was titled, “A Bill for an Act to Alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) to create a single term of six years for the office of President and State Governors, recognize the division of Nigeria into the six Geopolitical zones, provide for the rotation of the office of President, State Governor and chairman of a Local Government Council among the Inherent regions and zones, and provide that all elections be held on a single day and for Related Matters (HB. 1511)”.

The Bill was introduced for second reading by the lead sponsor, Rep. Ugochinyere and seconded.

However, when the bill was put into voice vote by the Speaker, Abbas Tajuddeen, there was a loud ‘Nay’ from the members.

The Speaker therefore announced that, the ‘Nays’ had it which means that, the bill was rejected and failed to scale through second reading.