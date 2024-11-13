Reps query NAHCON over N90bn Hajj subsidy disbursement

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the FCT Muslim Pilgrims Board has raised concerns over inconsistencies in the disbursement of N90 billion subsidy granted to Nigerian pilgrims during the 2024 Hajj exercise.

The committee chairman, Rep. Sada Soli questioned the commission’s handling of the subsidy for the spiritual exercise, alleging that certain practices served the personal interests of NAHCON officials.

During the hearing, Soli insisted that NAHCON’s Chairman, Abdullahi Saleh Usman, appear in person to respond to the queries, a task initially delegated to Commissioner for Operations, Prince Olarewaju Elegushi.

Soli challenged the commission’s policies on subsidy distribution, pointing out that while some pilgrims received full or partial subsidies, others received none.

“How come you are giving full subsidy, half subsidy, and some none—and they are all Nigerians?” Soli questioned.

The Commissioner explained that some pilgrims were excluded from subsidies due to late registration, but Soli maintained that all Nigerian pilgrims should be treated equitably.

Soli, while decrying the happenings at the agency, described NAHCON as a “very dirty organisation.”

He said the committee’s duty was to ensure future Hajj operations are well-organised, secure, and spiritually fulfilling.

He emphasised that Hajj is a significant spiritual journey for millions of Muslims, including many Nigerians, and that pilgrims invest greatly in the experience.

“Today marks a significant step in our ongoing effort to address the challenges Nigerian pilgrims faced this year and to develop solutions for future pilgrimages.

“This hearing is not just about identifying problems, but also about working together to find solutions that will ensure future Hajj operations meet the expectations of Nigerian pilgrims,” Soli stated.

Emphasising the significance of Hajj for the average Nigerian who saves for years to make the pilgrimage, he urged NAHCON to adhere to transparent, disciplined practices.

“We are speaking for the average Nigerian who would save money for five years, only to face complications because of simple administrative failings. Be disciplined and do the right thing,” he said.

The committee also observed discrepancies in Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) and exchange rates, as well as NAHCON’s preference for foreign airlines over local carriers.

Soli pledged a thorough investigation into these issues, stating the committee would pursue a fair and complete resolution.

A committee member, Mohammed Umar Bio, criticised the commission’s handling of the 2024 Hajj, citing extensive government support totaling N90bn.

“Despite the substantial funding, NAHCON’s performance this year was disappointingly inadequate,” Bio stated, echoing the committee’s dissatisfaction.