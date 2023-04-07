Reps probe alleged diversion of N20bn by NNPC staff

The House of Representatives on Thursday set up an ad-hoc committee to probe the alleged diversion of N20bn by some staff of the Nigerian National…

The House of Representatives on Thursday set up an ad-hoc committee to probe the alleged diversion of N20bn by some staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL).

This followed the adoption of a motion by Hafiz Ibrahim Kawu (Kano).

He said NNPCL staff were reported to have diverted over N20bn in the guise of consultancy fees paid to its consultants, Messres Safaya.

He said while the federal government was doing its best to fight corruption and harness resources for the development of national infrastructure, staff of the agency were diverting funds.

He said if the House did not act to check the “unwholesome practice”, it would affect the fortunes of the nation as well as deprive state governments of access to revenues.