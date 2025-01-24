House of Reps Postpones Resumption Date To February 4

The House of Representatives has postponed its plenary resumption from January 28, 2025 to February 4, 2025.

This is contained in a statement by the House Spokesperson, Akin Rotimi Jr on Friday.

According to him, the development was communicated to members of the House through an internal memorandum issued by the Clerk of the House, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, Esq., on the directive of the House Leadership.

He added that the postponement was necessary to allow Committees sufficient time to conclude ongoing budget engagements and defences with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The statement added, “This measure ensures a thorough and comprehensive approach to legislative responsibilities.

“The House remains committed to fulfilling its legislative mandate for the benefit of Nigerians and appreciates the understanding of all stakeholders”.