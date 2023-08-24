Reps panel summons NFF president over Super Falcons’ unpaid bonuses

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating the face-off between Super Falcons and Officials of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), over nonpayment of allowance and other…

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating the face-off between Super Falcons and Officials of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), over nonpayment of allowance and other entitlements, has summoned the NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau to appear before it on Thursday, August 23rd, 2023.

Chairperson of the Committee, Blessing Onu gave the directive at its sitting on Wednesday after the appearance of the NFF Secretary General, Dr Mohammed Sanusi who said that the NFF President could not attend the investigative hearing because of his ill-health.

Onu said the NFF president was supposed to appear before the ad hoc committee on the 17th of August but unfortunately, the reasons NFF president gave were not as important as the work of this ad hoc committee.

She said, “Nigerians are interested, Nigerians are watching. The girls did extremely well and they made Nigerians proud, so we shouldn’t take this investigative hearing likely.

“We gave an opportunity for the president of NFF to appear before this Ad-hoc committee. I will say invariably he is the one summoning us, he came up with an excuse that is not as important as what we have.

“The allowances and the dues that were supposed to be paid to the female footballers, the Super Falcons and he turned it down, what is more important is it for him to attend the FIFA Women Convention or to appear before this committee,” she queried.

