Reps panel laments state of Nigeria’s tourism 

The House of Representatives Committee on Tourism and the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism has lamented that Nigeria has failed to harness and utilise its full potentials in tourism to contribute more to the nation’s economy.

The Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Muhammed Muktar, stated this at a meeting with the management of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) on Tuesday.

He said, “Tourism, as you know, is a dynamic sector, and our collaborative efforts will be instrumental in driving its growth and development.

“Nigeria, with its rich tapestry of culture, history, and breathtaking landscapes, has the potential to achieve even greater heights. Yet, we must acknowledge that our nation has not fully harnessed these opportunities.

“Tourism is a significant contributor to the revenue streams of many nations. For instance, in 2022, tourism contributed over $250 billion to Spain’s economy, accounting for approximately 12% of its GDP. This was achieved by leveraging its cultural heritage, natural sites, and a well-structured tourism framework”.

He noted that, the committee would play a pivotal role in addressing the challenges and creating strategies to transform Nigeria into a global tourism hub.

“We believe in the power of collective wisdom and teamwork. It is only by working as a united body that we can effectively address the challenges and maximize the opportunities in the tourism sector,” he added.