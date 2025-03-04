Reps move to abolish HND, BSc dichotomy 

The House of Representatives is considering amendments to the Federal Polytechnics Act to expand the functions of polytechnics, enhance academic governance, and introduce the award of Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) Honours degrees.

The Federal Polytechnics Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025, sponsored by Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, seeks to revise key sections of the existing law to reflect modern educational and industry needs.

One major highlight of the bill is the proposed introduction of B.Tech (Hons.) degrees for holders of National Diplomas (NDs), subject to accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The amendment also affirms that the ND would remain the terminal technical education qualification, with an option for further technical and vocational training.

In the proposed amendment, the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) will now have representation on polytechnic governing councils.

Vacant rector positions must be advertised at least six months before the expiration of the incumbent’s term.

On the appointment of Rector, the proposed bill stipulates that candidates must be a chief lecturer with a doctoral degree and at least five years of experience to be considered for the job.

It provides that in case of a vacancy, an acting rector may be appointed for six months, with a possible extension for another six months but not more than that.

It proposed that the Academic Board would regulate students’ admissions, certificates, diplomas and scholarships.

The Board will also oversee the award of B.Tech (Hons.) degrees and report academic progress to the governing council.

The Speaker said the proposed amendments aim to enhance the academic and professional relevance of polytechnics, aligning them more closely with industry and technological advancements.

He said if passed, the bill could reshape Nigeria’s polytechnic education system, providing a clearer pathway for technical students to earn higher degrees.

The bill is currently under legislative consideration and will be subjected to further debate and public hearings before final passage.