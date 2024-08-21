Reps minority caucus demands Tinubu action against rising kidnapping, insecurity

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Kingsley Chinda, has condemned the escalating spate of kidnappings and worsening security situation in the country,…

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Kingsley Chinda, has condemned the escalating spate of kidnappings and worsening security situation in the country, urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the security forces to tackle the menace.

The caucus also urged the president to declare a state of emergency in the security sector and give a matching order to the heads of the security agencies to address the ugly trend.

Chinda, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, said the alarming rate in which criminals have seized the nation by the jugular, casting doubts on the capacity of the nation-state to defend itself and protect citizens calls for serious concerns.

He expressed worries that no section of the country appears safe for citizens to live their lives, uplift their wellbeing, and contribute to the growth and progress of the country.

The leader of the House Minority Caucus expressed concern particularly over the interstate highway systems which have become deathtraps and “the staging posts of kidnappers, extortionists and criminal elements of the dark underworld.