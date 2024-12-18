Reps invite CDS, COAS over alleged constitutional breach

The House of Representatives has invited the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Olufemi Oluyede and the Commanding Officer of 177 Battalion to cause an appearance before the House Committees on Army, Human Rights, and Justice on Thursday, 20th December, to explain why officers under their command violated the relevant provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

The House, while condemning the attempt by the officers of 177 battalion to take over the work of the Nigerian Police and the courts in resolving disputes between citizens, also called on the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Army Staff to order the immediate release of president of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Alh Bello Badejo from unlawful detention and to also apologise to him for infringing on his constitutionally guaranteed fundamental human rights.

This followed the adoption of a motion on matters of urgent public importance moved by Rep. Mansur Manu Soro at plenary on Tuesday.

Presenting the motion, he said the laws of the federation restricted the operation of the Nigerian military to protecting the external and territorial integrity of Nigeria and acting in aid of the civil authorities.

He, however, said “On the 9th of December 2024, a distinguished community leader in person of Alhaji Bello Badejo was arrested in Maliya town of Nasarawa State in a commando style by the officers of the 177 battalion of the Nigerian Army with no prior invitation or court injunction.

“The arrest is allegedly in connection to a misunderstanding between a retired military general and some members of the Maliya community.

“One week after the arrest, Alhaji Badejo is yet to be arraigned before a competent court of jurisdiction as required by the extant laws of the land.

“The continued detention of Alhaji Bello Badejo by officers of the Nigerian Army without formal charge(s) is a violation of his fundamental human rights as provided for in sections 34, 35 and 36 of the Constitution of the FRN, 1999 as amended”.

It mandated its Committee on Army to investigate and report back for further legislative action.