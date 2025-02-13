Reps honour Murtala, reshuffle standing c’ttees

The House of Representatives on Thursday honoured a former Military Head of State, Late Gen. Ramat Murtala Muhammed.

The Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, at plenary on Thursday announced that the Green Chamber will henceforth, mark February 13 of every year as Murtala Muhammed Day in memory of the late former Nigerian leader.

The House observed a minute-silence in memory of the late former Head of State.

SPONSOR AD

Murtala was Head of State between 1975 and 1976 when his regime was cut shut in a failed coup attempt.

Daily Trust reports that on February 13, 1976, Murtala Muhammed was assassinated in a failed coup attempt led by Lt. Col. Buka Suka Dimka.

He was succeeded by General Olusegun Obasanjo, who continued many of his policies.

Murtala Muhammed remains a national hero in Nigeria, honoured with institutions and landmarks like Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

His leadership style and vision for a progressive Nigeria continue to inspire many.

In another development, the House on Thursday announced changes in some of its standing committees while creating two more.

The new committees are the House Committee on South West Development Commission and the North Central Development Commission.

Speaker Tajudeen who announced the new committees, said Akin Adeyemi and Tunji Olawuyi would head the South West and North Central Development Commissions respectively as chairmen and would be assisted by Clement Akani and Donald Ojogo respectively.

The Speaker said the two new committees were necessitated by the recent signing into law, the bills creating the regional commissions and the need for effective oversight of their activities.

The Speaker also announced changes in some of the existing committees with Isiaka Nasir Adegboyega taking over the House Committee on National Planning following the appointment former chairman as the Deputy Chief Whip of the House.

Abiodun Akinlade took over the chairmanship of the House Committee on Agricultural Services while Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, Mustapha Ghali, Garba Saleh Zock and Tajudeen Adesojee took over the committees on Humanitarian Services, Ethics and Privileges, Culture and Aviation Technology respectively as chairmen.