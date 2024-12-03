Reps flay LG polls as mockery of democracy

Better to have 774 thieves than one – Oshiomhole

The House of Representatives has criticised the conduct of local government elections by state governments, describing them as a mockery of democracy.

This, they argue, undermines the autonomy of local governments and must be addressed for democratic principles to be upheld.

Speaker Abbas Tajuddeen made the statement in his opening remarks at the National Dialogue on Local Government and Constitution Amendment, organised by the House Committee on Constitution Review in Abuja on Monday.

“When elections are characterised by a lack of competitiveness—where the ruling party sweeps all positions—it becomes evident that we are witnessing a mockery of democratic principles,” Tajuddeen said. He added that such elections not only undermine democracy but also raise serious concerns about the integrity and functionality of local governance structures.

“This scenario is not merely an embarrassment; it poses a significant threat to our democracy. It creates an environment where undesirable elements infiltrate local governments, often lacking the necessary capacity and vision to govern effectively.

“As a result, local governments become mere appendages of state governments or pawns in the hands of political godfathers who manipulate outcomes for their gain,” he continued.

Tajuddeen highlighted inadequate funding as one of the most significant challenges facing local governments. “Local governments often operate on budgets that are insufficient to meet their responsibilities,” he explained.

He also emphasised the issue of autonomy, noting that local administrations are frequently controlled by state governments, leading to interference in decision-making processes. This lack of independence, Tajuddeen said, stifles innovation and accountability at the local level.

Inadequate capacity—both in terms of human resources and institutional frameworks—has also hindered effective governance at the local level. Many local government officials lack the necessary training and skills required for efficient administration, affecting service delivery and eroding public trust in local governance.

In contrast, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, speaking at the same event, said, “I have argued somewhere that if people say that local governments will steal money, it is better we have 774 thieves—each of the local government producing one or two billionaires if we reduce it to stealing—than to have one big one that steals everything.”

Oshiomhole also underscored the importance of character in governance and expressed strong support for the financial autonomy of local governments.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Okezie Kalu, who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Constitution Amendment, stressed the need for coordinated efforts among all stakeholders to achieve meaningful reform in Nigeria’s local government system.