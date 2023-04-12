Reps finger Malami, Ahmed, others in $2.4bn oil revenue ‘scam’

AGF, Finance Minister deny involvement

Nigeria may lose $23bn to crude oil theft in 2023 — Gbajabiamila

By Balarabe Alkassim, John C. Azu & Philip Shimnom Clement

The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee probing the alleged crude oil sale revenue loss yesterday directed the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to appear for interrogation.

The chairman of the committee, Mark Tersee Gbillah, gave the directive at the resumed hearing on the alleged revenue loss from the alleged sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil barrels sold in China, exposed by whistleblowers.

The committee is investigating the alleged loss of over $2.4bn in revenue from illegal sale of crude oil export in 2015, “including crude oil exports from 2014 till date”.

Gbillah said Malami and Ahmed had received formal invitations for appearance before the committee for explanations of their ministries’ roles regarding the “whistleblower policy, particularly on how whistleblowers are being treated or paid.”

“And a lot of what we have to investigate with regards to whistleblower policy is saddled within the Ministry of Finance and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

“There are responses received from the Accountant-General’s office which show that the Minister of Finance has been approving payments to whistleblowers in percentages at variance with the policy which says they should be paid.

“There have been allegations of the Attorney-General being involved also in the receipt of funds from outside the country without these funds being remitted into the federation account in line with the provisions of the constitution.

“There are allegations that there has been expenditure of these recoveries which have also been done in complete violation of the provisions of the constitution.”

He said the Central Bank of Nigeria had revealed to the committee that government agencies were spending from the Treasury Single Accounts (TSA) without recourse to the CBN.

“This is something that’s alarming for the CBN to declare before us because we are aware of constitutional provisions that state all revenue accruing to the federation must be paid into the federation account.

“So, if there are recoveries being made from whistleblower, these monies need to be paid into the account of the federation as required by law.

“So, we’re inviting Minister of Finance, the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and stakeholders involved in the implementation of the whistleblower policy to appear before the committee to provide clarification on the operation of this policy and the approvals being made by the finance minister

He said with regards to the issue of crude oil, the committee was also “expecting the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission, the NEITI, oil and gas companies who operate who operate fuels and engage in export.”

Also expected to appear for clarification, according to him, are the Accountant-General of the Federation.

“There are certain individuals as well we need to investigate, certain whistleblower revelations show that from the Paris refund, hundreds of millions of dollars were paid into company accounts without any record of services provided to the country and these are things that need to be investigated”.

Earlier, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila had said that in the light of dwindling revenue accruing to Nigeria from crude oil sales, it was alarming to learn about whistleblower allegations that over $2.4bn in possible revenue was lost from the sale of 48 million barrels of Nigeria’s crude oil cargoes in China.

The speaker, represented by Isiaka Ibrahim Ayokunle, said: “It’s reported that about $700m worth of crude oil is lost to oil theft monthly in Nigeria. In January and July 2022 alone, Nigeria lost $10bn to the crime.”

He said available data showed that Nigeria might lose $23bn this year to crude oil theft with concerns being expressed about the possibility of meeting 2023 proposed production target of 1.69 million barrels per day due to the myriad of issues militating against the attainment of the target such vandalism, inaccurate reconciliation, insecurity and unreasonable operational cost.

He said the recommendation of the committee, after its investigation, would guide the House in making an informed decision in considering the Whistle-Blower Bill currently before it.

Gbajabiamila assured that the whistle-blowers that volunteered information to the House would receive the maximum legislative protection and confidentiality.

A former member of the House, Johnson Agbonayinma, in his presentation, said an investigation was carried out by the 8th Assembly based on a motion he moved in 2016.

He said it was discovered that the billions of dollars involved in the alleged shady crude oil deals was more than what was being investigated, saying all relevant agencies must be summoned to explain their roles.

He promised to provide the committee with copies of the sensitive documents at his disposal, including all the reports on an investigation conducted over the years.

Contacted by Daily Trust, Umar Gwandu, the spokesman of the AGF, said the minister “was never involved in anything that has to do with the alleged oil products, its disposal or sharing of the resultant proceed by way of negotiation or remittal thereof.

“Moreover, the issue in contention was presumably, by the time reference, between 2014 and 2015 at a time when Abubakar Malami was not in place as the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.”

Also reacting in a chat with Daily Trust, the adviser on media and publicity to the finance minister, Yunusa Abdullahi, said Ahmed had no knowledge of the alleged oil deal as it was done before the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He, however, said the minister would check her records on the subject matter for any additional information.

His words: “If I understand your enquiry, the year in view is 2011-2014, that means prior to this administration. However we shall check the records and if there is any information in that regard, we shall share it,” he said.