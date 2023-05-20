Reps deny receiving $15m to approve Buhari’s loan request

The House of Representatives has dismissed the allegations that it received $15 million from the executive arm to approve the request for the restructuring of…

The House of Representatives has dismissed the allegations that it received $15 million from the executive arm to approve the request for the restructuring of N22.7trn ways and means advances.

In a statement signed by the House Spokesperson, Benjamin Kalu, Friday, the House stated that the allegations are not only false, but also baseless and unfounded.

It could be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari sent a request to the House for approval to restructure the N22.7trn ways and means advances taken from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He said, “As elected representatives, our decisions and actions are taken in the public interest. It should be remembered that the House had temporarily deferred the approval of the executive’s request, following the recommendations of the relevant committees of the House, which called for further engagement with the executive in order to facilitate a comprehensive and meticulous analysis and deliberation on public interventions the executive earmarked the said request for.

“We implore the media to exercise restraint and desist from disseminating unfounded allegations that have the potential to tarnish the reputation of public institutions and individuals, particularly during this critical period when lawmakers are deeply engrossed in the political competition for the leadership positions in the impending 10th National Assembly.”