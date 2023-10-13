✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Business

Reps demand price control board to tackle inflation

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to create a Price Control Board to control prices of goods in the face of…

House of Reps
House of Reps

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to create a Price Control Board to control prices of goods in the face of rising inflation in the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion on matters of public importance moved by Hussaini Mohammed Jalo at the Plenary on Thursday.

Moving the motion, he said that there is need to implement the Price Control Act in the face of skyrocketing inflation and cost of living in the country occasioned by the high cost of petroleum products and the ever increasing exchange rate differentials.

He therefore called on the House to urge the Federal Ministry of Commerce to set up and inaugurate the Price Control Board with a view to implementing the existing Act.

The motion was adopted as passed and referred to the House Committee on Commerce.

 

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: