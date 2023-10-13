Reps demand price control board to tackle inflation

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to create a Price Control Board to control prices of goods in the face of…

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to create a Price Control Board to control prices of goods in the face of rising inflation in the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion on matters of public importance moved by Hussaini Mohammed Jalo at the Plenary on Thursday.

Moving the motion, he said that there is need to implement the Price Control Act in the face of skyrocketing inflation and cost of living in the country occasioned by the high cost of petroleum products and the ever increasing exchange rate differentials.

He therefore called on the House to urge the Federal Ministry of Commerce to set up and inaugurate the Price Control Board with a view to implementing the existing Act.

The motion was adopted as passed and referred to the House Committee on Commerce.

