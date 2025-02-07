Reps’ c’ttee receives proposals for creation of 31 new states

The House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review has received proposals for the creation of 31 additional states in Nigeria, bringing the total to 67 if approved.

Chairman of the committee and deputy speaker of the house, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, disclosed this while reading a letter from the committee’s clerk during plenary on Thursday.

Kalu said the proposals include six new states in the North Central, four in the North East, five in the North West, five in the South East, four in the South South, and seven in the South West.

The proposed states include Okun, Okura, and Confluence from Kogi; Benue Ala and Apa from Benue; FCT State; Amana from Adamawa; Katagum from Bauchi; Savannah from Borno; and Muri from Taraba. Others are New Kaduna and Gurara from Kaduna; Tiga and Ari from Kano; Kainji from Kebbi; Etiti and Orashi in the South East; Adada from Enugu; and Orlu and Aba from the South East.

Further proposals include Ogoja from Cross River; Warri from Delta; Ori and Obolo from Rivers; Torumbe from Ondo; Ibadan from Oyo; Lagoon from Lagos; Ijebu from Ogun; and Oke Ogun/Ijesha from Oyo, Ogun, and Osun.

The committee outlined criteria for state creation, requiring a two-thirds majority vote in the National Assembly, support from the affected state House of Assembly, and local government councils.

Additionally, proposals must strictly adhere to constitutional stipulations, he said, adding that hard copies of full proposals must be submitted to the committee’s secretariat, while electronic copies should be sent via email.

Kalu assured that only proposals meeting the constitutional requirements would be considered.