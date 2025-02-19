Reps correct errors in N54.99trn budget, pass adjusted expenditure figures

The House of Representatives on Tuesday corrected what it described as inadvertent errors it observed in the allocations for recurrent (non debt) expenditures in the N54.99trillion 2025 appropriation bill recently passed.
The review and subsequent passage of the corrected appropriation bill followed a motion of rescission moved by the Chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Business, Francis Waive.
Waive said the rescission was done pursuant to Order 9 Rules 1(6) of the Standing Orders of the House Representatives.
Leading the motion of rescission on the floor of the House on Tuesday, Waive highlighted that the 2025 Appropriations Bill had been passed by both the House and the Senate on February 13, 2025.
However, he said during the final cleaning and realignment process of the bill, the Joint Committee on Appropriations identified errors in the allocations that required urgent rectification.
Despite the corrections, Rep Waive assured lawmakers that the overall budgetary figures remain unchanged.
He said the total budget still stands at N54.99 trillion, including a statutory transfer of N3.64 trillion and debt servicing of N14.32 trillion.
However, he said adjustments were made to both items on Recurrent (Non-Debt) Expenditure and Capital Expenditure.
He said following the correction, the Recurrent (Non-Debt) Expenditure was increased from N13.06 trillion to N13.59 trillion, while the Capital Expenditure was reduced from N23.96 trillion to N23.44 trillion.
Following the approval of the motion of rescission, the report of the adjusted budget was presented by the House Leader, Prof Julius Ihonvbere after which it was committed to the Committee of Supply and passed.
