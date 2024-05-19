✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Reps committee urges intervention in federal hospitals

Map of Benue State

The House of Representatives Committee on Health Institutions has called for urgent financial investment in federal teaching hospitals across the country in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration for the betterment of the citizenry.

The Chairman of the Committee, Amos Magaji, who led members of his committee on a visit to the Federal University of Health Sciences Teaching Hospital, Otukpo, Benue State, said the need to allocate more funds in the health sector cannot be overemphasized considering the primary place of health institutions in the country.

He commended the hospital’s management for showing interest in the growth of the facility, which was being upgraded from a general hospital to a teaching hospital, judging by the achievements recorded within one year.

The Chief Medical Director, Prof. Silas Ochejele, thanked the federal government for the establishment of the teaching hospital in Otukpo which has drastically changed the medical services narratives in the state.

 

