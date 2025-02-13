Reps committee seeks Taiwan’s partnership in science, technology for development

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Science and Engineering, Inuwa Garba, has called for enhanced collaboration between Nigeria and Taiwan in the fields of science, engineering, and technology to accelerate Nigeria’s economic growth and national development.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the representative of the Taiwan mission, Andy Yih-Ping Liu, to the National Assembly, Rep Garba underscored the vital role of technology in shaping modern economies.

He noted that Nigeria, with its vast natural and human resources, stands to gain significantly from Taiwan’s expertise in technological advancement, innovation, and Industrialisation.

“We appreciate the long-standing relationship between Taiwan and Nigeria, which has evolved over the years. Taiwan is a significant partner in the socio-economic development of our country. Nigeria remains a land of opportunities, and we believe collaboration with Taiwan will bring mutual benefits,” Garba stated.

He emphasised that scientific and technological progress is central to modern economic transformation, adding that Nigeria cannot afford to lag behind in this era of rapid innovation.

The lawmaker pointed out that strategic partnerships in areas such as building technology, technology transfer, and scientific research would help Nigeria overcome some of its development challenges and build a stronger, knowledge-driven economy.

Rep Garba acknowledged the various economic challenges facing Nigeria, including rising inflation, economic recessions, and infrastructure deficits, but stressed that science and technology could provide solutions to many of these issues.

“The whole world is facing economic challenges, and technology remains at the forefront of national development. We must leverage technological innovations to overcome our challenges and prosper. As a committee, we are open to partnerships and will work to ensure that such collaborations receive legislative backing,” he added.

Garba emphasised that Taiwan’s success story serves as an inspiration, especially considering that Taiwan lacks natural resources yet, has built a robust and competitive economy through investment in education, technology, and industrial development.

He noted that Nigeria, despite its rich deposits of oil, gas, and minerals, still struggles with underdevelopment due to insufficient technological advancement.

He further stated that Nigeria’s agriculture, manufacturing, and energy sectors could benefit immensely from Taiwan’s technological expertise.

Hon. Garba assured the Taiwanese delegation that the House of Representatives would play an active role in facilitating policy frameworks, legislative support, and investment agreements that would encourage deeper cooperation between the two countries.

He also suggested that a parliamentary delegation from Nigeria visit Taiwan to study the country’s technological advancements and explore how similar initiatives could be replicated locally.

In his remarks, Taiwan’s representative, Liu, reaffirmed his country’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Nigeria.

Liu expressed optimism that Taiwan’s model of economic transformation in the areas of agriculture, energy and mining, could serve as a useful reference for Nigeria.

He reaffirmed Taiwan’s readiness to support Nigeria in building a stronger, technology-driven economy that will benefit its people.

He emphasised Taiwan’s long-standing relationship with Nigeria, dating back to the 1990s, and reiterated that Taiwan remains a reliable partner in Nigeria’s quest for economic transformation.

“Taiwan has no natural resources, yet we have built a strong economy through investment in education, technology, and industrial development. We admire Nigeria’s vast resources and potential, and we believe a partnership between our two countries would be mutually beneficial,” Liu stated.

