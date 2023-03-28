Reps cautioned on bill seeking creation of almajiri

The Civil Society Coalition for Transparency and Good Governance yesterday advised the House of Representatives against creating an agency for Almajiri education and out-of-school children.…

The Civil Society Coalition for Transparency and Good Governance yesterday advised the House of Representatives against creating an agency for Almajiri education and out-of-school children.

It gave the advice at a press conference in Abuja ahead of the public hearing on the bill slated for today.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Victor Udoh, said, duplication of governmental duties by creating multiple agencies to address same issues instead of enhancing the capacity of the existing ones is counterproductive.

He said, “It’s our firm belief that agencies like Universal Basic Education Commission, National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non Formal Education are sufficiently covered by law to perform all the functions intended to address in the bill.

Reps ask CBN to ensure overhaul of online banking services

Chrisland Parents lament school closure

“It is therefore pertinent to note that the National Assembly should be more concerned in seeing that these agencies get improve funding, effective leadership to deliver on their mandates through capacity building, genuine budget implementation and very importantly monitor through oversight.”