Reps call for proper resettlement, integration of FCT natives

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to formulate policies that will guide resettlement policies in the nation’s capital.

The House called for alternative ways of resettling or integrating indigenous and other people residing in the territory.

This followed the adoption of a motion moved by Rep. Gaza Jonathan Gwefwi at plenary on Tuesday.

SPONSOR AD

Presenting the motion, the lawmaker said there was initial misconception regarding the Federal Capital Territory as a no man’s land and Decree 3 of 1976, which created the Federal Capital Territory and provided for the resettlement of persons within the territory.

He said due to the high cost of implementation, the administration opted for part-resettlement and integration policy.

Rep. Gwefwi noted that most of the land, especially the portion known as the Federal Capital City had been provided with basic infrastructure.

According to him, some of the areas, like parts of Garki, Jabi, Daki-Biyu, Mabushi and Guzape have areas of planned and unplanned settlements coexisting.

The lawmaker lamented that the indigenous people are gradually being choked out by urbanization which, he said, is also destroying the cultural and historical heritage of the natives.

“I am worried that the Department of Resettlement formulated five resettlement policies and initiatives at different times but have yielded little or no result. If this trend is left unchecked, it can lead to serious problems in the future,’’ he noted.

The House adopted the motion and mandated the Committee on FCT Area Councils and Ancillary Matters to liaise with the Minister of Federal Capital Territory toward proffering alternative ways of resettling or integrating the natives and other persons residing within the Federal Capital Territory.