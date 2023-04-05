Reps call for increased security at airports

The House of Representatives has called for increased security at Nigerian airports to ensure peace and security. The call followed a motion on matters of…

The House of Representatives has called for increased security at Nigerian airports to ensure peace and security.

The call followed a motion on matters of urgent public importance made by Jimoh Olajide at plenary on Tuesday.

Presenting the motion, Olajide recalled the commotion caused by a passenger on Friday aboard an Ibom Air plane.

The passenger identified as Obiajulu Uja, who introduced himself as a member of the Obidient Movement as supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, are known as, announced that the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, must never be sworn in as president.

The airline security team and aviation security personnel of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja had to carry him off the plane.

The altercation caused panic among passengers and led to the delay of the flight.

Olajide said the incident breached the peace and safety of travellers on the flight which had to be held down for about three hours before the situation was brought under control.

The lawmaker said there was a need for the government to ensure the security of all travellers at all times while calling for the deployment of technology to improve the level of security at the nation’s airports.

He also called on other relevant agencies in the aviation sector to ensure the safety of travellers and that people are properly screened before they boarded flights.

The motion was voted on and adopted.