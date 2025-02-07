Reps back Tinubu on revised N54.2tn 2025 budget

The House of Representatives has expressed support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s request to increase the 2025 budget proposal from ₦49.7tn to ₦54.2tn, citing additional revenue generated by key government agencies.

President Tinubu, in a letter read before both chambers of the National Assembly on Wednesday, justified the upward review based on fresh revenue inflows.

According to the letter, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) generated ₦1.4tn, the Nigeria Customs Service ₦1.2tn, while other government agencies contributed ₦1.8tn.

Following the letter’s presentation, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu referred the proposal to the Committees on Finance and Appropriations for prompt consideration.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Friday, House Deputy Spokesman, Philip Agbese, reaffirmed the House’s commitment to supporting the administration in delivering good governance.

“The House of Representatives welcomes the President’s proposal to revise the 2025 budget to ₦54.2tn. This bold adjustment, driven by increased revenue, underscores the administration’s resolve to strengthen the economy and improve citizens’ welfare,” Agbese said.

He highlighted the proposal’s emphasis on key sectors, particularly agriculture, which he described as crucial for national food security.

“We are encouraged by the strategic allocation to agriculture, including funding for the Bank of Agriculture. This initiative has the potential to empower farmers, boost rural development, and enhance food security,” he noted.

Agbese also underscored the budget’s focus on national security, particularly the planned construction of military barracks, which he said reflects the administration’s commitment to the welfare of security personnel and national safety.

Agbese emphasised that the 10th House, under Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, remained dedicated to ensuring an efficient and impactful budget implementation.

“As we scrutinise the proposal, our priority will be to ensure that every naira is allocated efficiently and in the best interest of Nigerians,” he stated.

The National Assembly is expected to commence deliberations on the revised budget in the coming weeks, with lawmakers aiming for its passage before the end of the month.