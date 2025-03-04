Reps ask Multichoice to halt tariff increase, order probe

The House of Representatives has called on Multichoice, the owners of DStv and GOtv, to suspend its proposed increase in subscription prices pending an investigation into the matter.
This resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Hon. Esosa Iyawe during plenary on Tuesday.
The lawmaker, while moving the motion, raised concerns over MultiChoice’s recent announcement of a 20%-25% hike in subscription fees, marking the second increase in less than a year.
The House noted that the last tariff hike in May 2024 sparked public outrage, as many Nigerians, already burdened by the rising cost of living, were forced to abandon their decoders due to affordability concerns.
Lawmakers expressed worry that the dominant position of MultiChoice in the pay-TV sector limits competition, thereby exposing consumers to arbitrary price hikes.
They also observed that subscribers had taken to social media to criticise the frequent tariff increases, lamenting the lack of service improvement and the government’s perceived inaction.
Consequently, the House resolved to mandate its Committee on Commerce to investigate the price hikes and ensure the implementation of cost-effective policies in the pay-TV sector.
Itodo Daniel Sule The committee is expected to report back within four weeks for further legislative action.
