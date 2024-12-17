Reps ask FG to re-award, complete Adamawa multipurpose dam 

The House of Representatives on Tuesday called on the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation to prioritise the re-award and completion of the Jada Multipurpose Dam in Adamawa State, emphasising its importance to the socio-economic well-being of the area.

Rep Mohammed Inuwa Bassi, who moved the motion, said the dam, located in Jada Local Government Area, is a critical project designed to provide water supply, irrigation, and hydropower benefits.

He noted that irrigation farming is the primary occupation of residents in the area, offering a lifeline for unemployed youths and bolstering food security in Adamawa State.

Bassi lamented that although the contract for the dam was awarded in November 2010 to Messrs Ambeez Services Nigeria Limited, with a scheduled completion period of 36 months and an additional 12 months for defect liability, the project had remained uncompleted for over a decade.

He said the contract was eventually terminated in 2019 due to inadequate budgetary allocations, design reviews, and the absence of consultancy services.

“The non-completion of the project has deprived the people of Jada LGA of a critical source of clean water for domestic use and irrigation, compounding their challenges,” Bassi stated.

He further expressed concern that since the contract termination, no significant steps had been taken to revive the project, as it had been excluded from subsequent budgetary appropriations.

The House expressed worry over the impact of the abandoned project on the local population, particularly the lack of access to clean water and the missed opportunity to enhance agricultural productivity.

In its resolution, the House urged the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation to include provisions for the re-award and completion of the Jada Multipurpose Dam in the 2025 budget estimates.

The House mandated its Committees on Water Resources and Legislative Compliance to ensure the resolution’s implementation.

Daily Trust reports that the Jada Multipurpose Dam is expected to play a pivotal role in improving the livelihoods of residents and driving sustainable development in Adamawa State once completed.