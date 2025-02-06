✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Reps ask FG to halt Shell, TotalEnergies’ divestments

house of reps
house of reps
    By Itodo Daniel Sule
The House of Representatives on Thursday called on the federal government to halt the divestment of oil assets by Shell and TotalEnergies in Nigeria until their outstanding environmental and social liabilities in the Niger Delta are addressed.
The resolution followed the adoption of an urgent public importance, who highlighted concerns over the environmental devastation caused by oil exploration in the region.
Chinda in his motion noted that independent assessments, including reports from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Bayelsa State Oil and Environment Commission, had documented severe consequences, including contaminated water, infertile soil, biodiversity loss, and public health crises.
He informed the House that the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) recently rejected Shell’s divestment application due to the company’s failure to address environmental liabilities and concerns over the capacity of the Renaissance Consortium to manage the assets effectively.
He also pointed to past international divestments by oil majors, such as Shell’s asset sale in Namibia and similar divestments in Zimbabwe and Uganda, which left communities grappling with unresolved pollution, increased environmental degradation, and heightened social unrest.
“The Nigerian government has a duty to protect the rights and welfare of its citizens, particularly those in the Niger Delta who have borne the brunt of oil exploration’s negative impacts,” Chinda stated.
The lawmaker warned that allowing International Oil Companies (IOCs) to divest without full accountability could undermine Nigeria’s regulatory independence and national sovereignty and shift corporate responsibilities to the Nigerian state.
He said doing so would set a precedent for impunity in environmental violations and expose communities to long-term economic and environmental costs.
The House while adopting the motion called on the federal government to immediately halt all IOC divestment processes until environmental and social liabilities are addressed and ensure transparent consultations with Niger Delta communities and state governments before any approvals.
The House mandated NUPRC to enforce compliance with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and reject divestment applications that fail corporate accountability standards and to conduct a comprehensive assessment of new operators’ financial, technical, and environmental capabilities before asset transfers.
The House called for the establishment of an environmental restoration fund financed by IOCs to address damages, estimated at $100 billion.
The House also called for introduction of a community profit-sharing mechanism to ensure affected communities benefit from environmental services.
The House directed House committees on Host Communities, Environment and Petroleum Upstream to oversee compliance and report back within four weeks.
Sponsored

Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!

SPONSOR AD

Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories