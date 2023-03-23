Reps ask FG to fix faulty facilities at airports

The House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Federal Government urgently fix the faulty escalator and lift at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. The…

The House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Federal Government urgently fix the faulty escalator and lift at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The House also urged the federal government to provide more airside buses and conveying belts at the Abuja international airport as well as other federal airports across the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance by Rep Onofiok Luke (PDP, Akwa Ibom).

Luke, while moving his motion, said there was a need to repair dysfunctional facilities and provide new infrastructure at the Federal Airports for efficient service delivery to air travellers.

He noted that the breakdown of the facilities, and lack or paucity of certain infrastructure in some federal airports in the country has caused inconveniences, difficulty and delays to air travellers.

The lawmaker particularly informed the House of the breakdown of escalators and lifts at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, which he said usually helps in easing the movements of passengers to the departure lounge.

He said the dysfunctionality of the facilities has forced passengers to use the staircase, adding that the situation constitutes a major setback to the free movement of air travellers.

Luke lamented that it “causes serious inconveniences to the elderly and air travellers with disability.”

He also observed the insufficiency of airside buses at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airports, Abuja, in conveying passengers, especially during the peak hours of 10 am to 12noon, and the lack of conveying belts to transfer passenger’s bags from checkpoints to the baggage sorting area, led to delay in flight departure.

The House after adopting the motion mandated its committee on Aviation to ensure compliance and report back within one month for further legislative action.