Reps approve N250bn SEDC 2025 budget

The House Committee on South East Development Commission (SEDC) has approved N250 billion as 2025 budget of the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

The budget was approved after its presentation by the commission during its budget defence before the committee on Monday.

Speaking after the approval of the budget, Chairman of the committee, Rep. Chris said he was optimistic the approval of the SEDC budget would mark the beginning of good things to come to the South East in terms of development because the region has been neglected for over 54 years after the civil war.

SPONSOR AD

Rep Nkwonta said the budget would be targeted at addressing infrastructural deficits in the geopolitical zone.

He added, “This budget is essentially going to target those areas where there is deficit in infrastructure, erosion and other areas of human capital development.

“The commission will be expected to build roads, bridges and railways and pursue manpower development. Though the money will not be enough, this is just a take-off grant. This is just the beginning because the SEDC is just a growing concern and the President has given them this take-off grant.

“The commission also expects money to come in from federal allocation. I am told that money is also expected to come from the five Southeastern states, from ecological funds coming into the country and from oil companies operating in the South East”.

Chairman of the committee commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the SEDC bill into law, adding that with the budget, the neglected part of the South East will witness government presence in terms of infrastructural development.

He further noted that the SEDC would also bring an end to agitations and youthful unrest in the area through its project’s implementation.