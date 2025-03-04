Reps approve N250bn SEDC 2025 budget

The House Committee on South East Development Commission (SEDC) has approved N250 billion as 2025 budget of the South East Development Commission (SEDC).
The budget was approved after its presentation by the commission during its budget defence before the committee on Monday.
Speaking after the approval of the budget, Chairman of the committee, Rep. Chris said he was optimistic the approval of the SEDC budget would mark the beginning of good things to come to the South East in terms of development because the region has been neglected for over 54 years after the civil war.
Rep Nkwonta said the budget would be targeted at addressing infrastructural deficits in the geopolitical zone.
- BREAKING: Obasa set to return as Meranda steps down after 49 days in office
- Lagos Assembly crisis: Meranda set to resign as house reconvenes
He added, “This budget is essentially going to target those areas where there is deficit in infrastructure, erosion and other areas of human capital development.
“The commission will be expected to build roads, bridges and railways and pursue manpower development. Though the money will not be enough, this is just a take-off grant. This is just the beginning because the SEDC is just a growing concern and the President has given them this take-off grant.
“The commission also expects money to come in from federal allocation. I am told that money is also expected to come from the five Southeastern states, from ecological funds coming into the country and from oil companies operating in the South East”.
Chairman of the committee commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the SEDC bill into law, adding that with the budget, the neglected part of the South East will witness government presence in terms of infrastructural development.
He further noted that the SEDC would also bring an end to agitations and youthful unrest in the area through its project’s implementation.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.