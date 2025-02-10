Report any scavenger operating in FCT – Police

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has asked residents of the territory to report any scavenger operating within the city to the police for prosecution.

The FCT Commissioner of Police (CP), Olatunji Disu, made the call in Abuja on Friday, while briefing journalists on the outcome of the FCT Security Committee meeting, chaired by the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the committee had on Jan. 13 announced the ban on the activities of scavengers in the territory.

The scavengers were allowed to operate only on dumpsites located in the outskirts of the city and the suburbs.

The committee also announced a two-week suspension of operation of all ‘pantaker’ markets, selling fairly used items, furniture and other households’ items in the territory.

The move, according to the committee, was to profile them to ensure that only legitimate pantaker operators are allowed across the FCT, as part of efforts to curb the menace of vandalism in the territory.

Disu said that the ban on the operation of scavengers within the city and satellite towns was still in place.