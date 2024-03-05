Repent or leave Kano, Hisbah CG warns Immoral persons

Kano Hisbah Commander General, Aminu Daurawa, has announced a two-week grace period for those involved in “immoral activities” to repent or leave the state. Daurawa…

Kano Hisbah Commander General, Aminu Daurawa, has announced a two-week grace period for those involved in “immoral activities” to repent or leave the state.

Daurawa told BBC Hausa that following a meeting with the Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, the disagreement had been resolved.

Daily Trust had reported how Daurawa exited the job suddenly after the governor criticised the modus operandi of the group.

However, some personalities were sent to pacify the Sheihk after which he met the governor.

In his BBC Interview, he said, “Our mission to keep Kano free from immorality continues, the Governor has pledged his ongoing support and resources to strengthen our operations.

“Following a productive discussion, the Governor rejected my resignation and encouraged me to stay on. We’ve resolved any misunderstandings, and I’m honoured to continue leading Hisbah.

“The recent disagreement has only served to motivate us, we are committed to working even harder to achieve our goals.

“So those promoting immorality in Kano should either repent or leave Kano, Hisbah has given them two weeks grace to repent, we already printed form for them called ‘Na tuba’ to fill, we will give them capital and train them on businesses, those who won’t repent they should leave Kano because Kano is not center of immortality.”

The Commander General also announced plans to improve Hisbah operations, “We’re committed to ongoing improvement, we will enhance staff training and establish a dedicated Hisbah Training School, offering diplomas, NCE qualifications, and even degrees in Hisbah activities.

“To further enhance our operations and ensure compliance with the law, we will be establishing new departments, including Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and a Legal department.”