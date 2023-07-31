Rep Ugochinyere laments rising insecurity, expresses confidence in military

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Ideato North/South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, has expressed optimism that the…

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Ideato North/South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, has expressed optimism that the army in collaboration with other security agencies will curb worsening insecurity in the South-East and the country in general.

Ugochinyere, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), in a statement he personally signed, lamented the deteriorating state of insecurity in the country, particularly in Imo State.

While commending the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, for the recent marching order to end insecurity in the South-east, he said a look at Lagbaja’s profile shows that he’s competent and well experienced to tackle the insecurity bedeviling the nation.

He, therefore, urged the COAS to do everything within his power to end insecurity in the South-east zone, saying federal lawmakers from the zone will provide the needed legislative impetus to achieve peace.

Ugochinyere said, “I commend the Army Chief for the recent marching order he gave to end insecurity in the South-east. It’s impressive that the COAS appointed and posted some senior officers to ensure they do all it takes to return peace in the South-east region.

“The federal lawmakers from the South-east will provide the needed legislative support to the Army to improve security in the South-east. Security in the South-east has deteriorated, particularly in Imo State with frequent attacks by armed persons. The attacks often target indigenes, security agencies and facilities. Hundreds of people have been killed, kidnapped or injured in such attacks.

“While I applaud the new Army Chief for the recent shake-ups he’s doing, I also advise him to be wary of Governor Hope Uzodimma as he’s the brain behind the menace occuring in Imo.”

