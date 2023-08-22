Rep Ugochinyere appointed DG of Imo PDP Guber Campaign Council

Ahead of the Imo state governorship election scheduled for November 11, a foremost politician in the state, Hon Ikenga Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, has been appointed as…

Ahead of the Imo state governorship election scheduled for November 11, a foremost politician in the state, Hon Ikenga Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, has been appointed as the Director General of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council.

This was contained in a statement signed by Dr. Arthur Bruno Ekwelem, Principal Secretary to PDP Governorship Candidate, Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu.

Others appointed include, Hon Ugonna Ozurigbo, Deputy Director General, Orlu Zone; Hon Ngozi Ogbu, Deputy Director General, Okigwe Zone; Hon High Chief Chidi Ibe, Deputy Director General, Owerri Zone and Hon Marshall Okafor Anyanwu, Secretary, Campaign Council.

According to the statement, the appointments take immediate effect.

“The general masses, the campaign council, Electoral Agencies and Party structures at all levels are enjoined to give them full cooperation in the discharge of their duties. The full list of the campaign council will be released shortly,” it read in part.

