News
Rep to Tinubu: Convince Nigerians with creative solutions

    By Balarabe Alkassim

The member representing Idemili North and South Federal Constituency of Anambra State in the House of Representatives, Rep. Uchenna Harris Okonkwo, has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to persuade Nigerians by actions that will  sustainably mitigate their current sufferings.

The lawmaker gave the advice in a statement by his Media Office on Wednesday about the difficult challenges facing the nation and what Nigerians are passing through at the moment.

Rep. Okwonkwo said, “The hard truth is significant, that actions are the only wheels that bring results. He must absorb the heat as renewed strength to  take actions to clean the stains of nepotism, reset the optics of palace grandeur and cut the costs of governance, and rein in the hordes of hate spinners pretending to love  him more. Nigeria is his beat and every Nigerian, his  employer.

“He should proceed now to persuade Nigerians better by tested actions that will  mitigate these afflictions decisively and sustainably.”

He called on all security agencies and personnel mobilised to suppress and contain an already depressed people to rather protect and treat them with empathy, respect and love.

“It is a critical challenge to their call of duty and capacity for intelligence to skillfully sieve out the criminals and deal with them promptly, while they protect the legitimacy of citizens to show dissent or approval. They should note that these people protest for them too, since they are barred by law from expressing their own frustrations  publicly,” he added.

 

