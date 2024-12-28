Rep petitions IGP as Benue govt seals business premises

A member of the House of Representatives, Architect Asema Achado, has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to intervene and compel the Benue State government to reopen his business premises in Makurdi, the state capital.

Speaking at a press conference in Makurdi on Friday, Achado condemned the recent action of the Benue State Internal Revenue Service (BIRS), which sealed his recreation premises known as City Bay Park, and Benysta Microfinance Bank on December 23, 2024.

Achado, who represents Gwer East/Gwer West federal constituency in the House of Representatives, described the action as “unlawful, barbaric, and uncalled for,” accusing the state government of overstepping its bounds as he urged the IGP to ensure justice and protect businesses from what he termed undue harassment.

“The arbitrary and heavy-handed sealing of these business premises by the state government is executed without authorisation from any competent court of law empowered to issue such an order.

“This action constitutes a blatant violation of the principles of democracy, and the fundamental rights of the people operating therein, reflecting the highest degree of abuse of power, suppression, and persecution by the State. I make bold to state unequivocally that the action of the state government is unlawful, uncivilised, barbaric, primitive, uncultured, ill-advised and not driven by the public interest,” he said.

When contacted, the Information Officer of BIRS, Terhemba Suswam, claimed that his organisation only carried out its statutory function of collecting revenue on behalf of the government, adding that Achado should not link the sealing of his business facilities with anything else..

The Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Alumo Orpin, however, did not respond to calls put through his telephone for comment on the matter.