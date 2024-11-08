Rep Ikwechegh’s assault must not go unpunished

In a disturbing incident that has ignited public outrage across the country, Alex Ikwechegh, a House of Representatives member for Aba North and South Federal Constituency was captured on video allegedly assaulting a Bolt driver in Abuja’s Maitama District. The incident, which has been widely circulated on social media, showed the lawmaker’s violent reaction over a simple request from the driver, who had asked Ikwechegh to come outside and collect a package. This common practice, intended for the driver’s security, escalated into a shocking display of aggression, with Ikwechegh hurling insults, slapping the driver, and making threats without fear of repercussions.

The troubling exchange happened on October 27, when the Bolt driver arrived at Ikwechegh’s residence. What should have been a routine delivery quickly devolved into verbal and physical abuse as the lawmaker’s ego took precedence over decorum. Ikwechegh referred to the driver as a “rat” and a “monkey” while delivering slap after slap. His words, such as “I can make this man disappear from the whole of Nigeria”, revealed a shocking belief in his own immunity to consequence, a notion that runs contrary to the very principles of democracy he was elected to uphold.

The release of this footage sparked an outpouring of condemnation, which also points to a troubling pattern of entitlement and arrogance displayed by some public officeholders. Ikwechegh’s behaviour is an egregious abuse of power that betrays the very trust vested in him by his constituents. His subsequent apology and promise to seek “counselling” failed to counteract the severity of his actions, leaving Nigerians rightly demanding more than just words, but true accountability, transparency, and a genuine assurance that elected officials cannot act above the law.

For too long, Nigerians have endured a governance culture tainted by misconduct, abuse of power, and blatant disregard for the dignity of the ordinary citizens.

Ikwechegh’s behaviour is not an isolated incident; it reflects a broader crisis where public officials often act with impunity, disregarding their constitutional role as public servants. While the legislator has since issued a public apology, his statements feel hollow in the absence of meaningful action. He has joined the ranks of Senator Isa Mohammed who slapped Senator Iyabo Anisulowo over Committee funds in October 2004; Rep. Minimah Iqua Inyang who slapped her male colleague, Rep. Emmanuel Bwacha; and Senator Elisha Abbo from Adamawa North Senatorial District who was caught on CCTV Camera raining slaps on a shop sales girl in Abuja, in July 2019; and another member of the House of Representatives, Tunji Akinosi, who also had an altercation with a woman after assaulting a sachet water hawker in Lagos.

In a true democracy, power is entrusted to officials to protect and uplift, not to demean and subjugate. When public officeholders act in ways that demean those they are meant to represent, they erode the very foundations of the democracy they swore to uphold. Ikwechegh’s outburst not only exposes his lack of respect for the people he is supposed to serve but also raises important questions about his fitness for office and his understanding of the responsibilities that come with holding a public mandate.

While the House of Representatives has issued a statement condemning Ikwechegh’s actions and had asked its committee on ethics to investigate his conduct, a more decisive response is necessary. We thought that House should have used this is an opportunity to reassert its seriousness about the interests of the Nigerian people, by first suspending Ikwechegh, thereby enabling the conduct of a transparent investigation into his conduct.

Furthermore, the House, and by extension the National Assembly, should seize this moment to draft a comprehensive code of conduct that defines the behavioural standards expected from all lawmakers. Such a document should outline respectful public interactions, adherence to the rule of law, and include provisions for serious repercussions if members cross these lines. Establishing a clearly defined code of conduct with enforceable consequences is a crucial step towards building a more accountable and dignified political culture.

No pitch of public relations statements or promises to seek “counselling” can undo the harm Ikwechegh’s actions have caused to both the victim and the public’s trust. Real accountability is the only path forward, and it must be pursued without delay. If Nigeria’s leadership genuinely seeks to change the country’s trajectory, it must respond decisively, in a way that clearly demonstrates that no one – not even those in the highest offices- is above the law.

To tackle this systemic issue, Nigeria must prioritise the establishment of robust institutional safeguards. Laws need to be reinforced to ensure that anyone, regardless of office or status, is held to the same standard of accountability. This means enacting stronger codes of conduct for public officials, complete with stringent repercussions for violations, especially those that involve abuse of power. Assault, whether committed by a private citizen or a legislator, must be met with the same gravity, if not more, when an elected representative is involved. These individuals should, in fact, be held to a higher standard, as they are entrusted with the people’s welfare and must lead by example.