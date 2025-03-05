Rep empowers farmers, entrepreneurs in Ogun

A member of the House of Representatives representing Yewa North/Imeko-Afon constituency of Ogun State, Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka, on Tuesday, empowered 2,000 constituents with various intervention packages designed “to enhance economic self-reliance and productivity.”

Some of the programs rolled out included: business support grants of N100,000 each for 1,101 entrepreneurs across the constituency, empowering them to expand their businesses and create more jobs.

The empowerment also included

agricultural support in the form of cash, equipment, and inputs for 177 farmers dedicated to enhancing food security in our communities.

Others were: distribution of fertilizers and other critical farming inputs to at least 300 farmers to boost crop yields and agricultural productivity as well as

vocational equipment including sewing machines, IT equipment, and soap-making tools, alongside cash grants for at least 150 young people pursuing skills development.

“These empowerment items are not handouts but strategic investments in your potential—tools to help you build better futures for yourselves, your families, and our community. We have carefully selected these interventions to address specific needs and create sustainable economic opportunities,” he said.

GNI reiterated his commitment to a 15 -year development plan for the constituency anchored on Education, Healthcare Development, Agriculture Development, Border Development, as well as Youth and Women Empowerment.

Isiaka applauded President Bola Tinubu, for allocating funds to carry out feasibility and technical viability study in the 2025 budget for the proposed Agro Processing Free Trade Zone (FTZ) in the constituency.

The lawmaker explained that the strategic location of the constituency, with vast arable land and proximity to international borders, positioned it perfectly to become an agric processing and export powerhouse.

Isiaka, Chairman House Committee on National Planning and Economic Development, said the establishment of the FTZ would provide thousands of job opportunities.

He noted that the establishment would bring about economic revolution and equally positioned the constituency as a significant contributor to food security and foreign exchange earnings.

“It is the beginning of an economic revolution that will create thousands of jobs, establish value chains, attract investments, and position our constituency as a significant contributor to national food security,” he said.

Earlier, a two block of three classrooms each facilitated by the lawmaker at Ansarudeen Primary School 1, Ayetoro, was inaugurated by the State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbagbu.